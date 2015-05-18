BEIJING May 18 Chinese private car hire app
Yidao Yongche has hinted at a tie-up with Uber Technologies Inc,
the controversial $40 billion U.S. taxi-hailing firm which has
repeatedly hit regulatory roadblocks in China, the world's
largest smartphone market.
In an entry posted on its official Weibo microblog account
on Sunday, Yidao Yongche published a picture featuring the image
of a heart connecting its own and Uber's logos, the date "May
21, 2015", and the phrase in Chinese, "It's best to be
together."
Spokeswoman for Uber in China and Beijing-based Yidao
Yongche declined to comment on the post, nor say whether any
announcement is due on May 21.
A partnership could help the two firms tackle the tough
China car hire market. Both are facing regulatory uncertainty
and fierce competition from deep-pocketed rivals, with Yidao
Yongche lagging much bigger domestic rivals.
In February, Didi Dache and Kuaidi Dache, who count Chinese
Internet giants Tencent Holdings Ltd and Alibaba Group
Holding Ltd respectively among their backers, announced
a $6 billion tie-up to create one of the world's largest
smartphone-based transport services.
The merger prompted Yidao Yongche to file an anti-monopoly
violation complaint with regulators, saying the two firms may
have broken Chinese law by subsidising taxi rides to sell their
service at prices lower than cost in order to push out rivals.
Uber counts Chinese online search firm Baidu Inc,
the third of China's big three Internet firms, as an investor.
Nonetheless it has struggled to navigate tricky local
regulations.
Authorities in China probed Uber in Chinese megacity
Chongqing last year, and Guangzhou and Chengdu earlier this
month, over whether its drivers were operating illegally. Some
Uber drivers in Shanghai have told Reuters regulators have
recently increased scrutiny on the sector.
(Reporting by Paul Carsten; Additional reporting by Adam
Jourdan in SHANGHAI; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)