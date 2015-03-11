March 11 A U.S. judge on Wednesday denied ride-hailing app Uber's request that its drivers be deemed independent contractors rather than employees.

The ruling, from U.S. District Judge Edward Chen in San Francisco, comes in a case brought on behalf of Uber drivers who contend they are employees and entitled to reimbursement for expenses including gas and vehicle maintenance. (Reporting by Bill Rigby in Seattle; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)