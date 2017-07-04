BRUSSELS, July 4 Member states may criminally
punish illegal transport activities such as UberPOP without
seeking the EU's opinion on the draft law, an adviser to the top
European Union court said on Tuesday.
The opinion in the case before the Court of Justice of the
European Union (ECJ) over a dispute with French taxi drivers is
another setback for U.S. ride-hailing app Uber, which
has argued that it is a mere digital intermediary service and
should not be treated as a transport service.
"Member states may prohibit and punish, as a matter of
criminal law, the illegal exercise of transport activities in
the context of the UberPop service, without notifying the
Commission of the draft law in advance," the advocate general
said in statement by the Court.
The opinion is not binding on the judges, who are expected
to rule later this year, but the court generally follows the
advocates generals' advice.
(Reporting by Julia Fioretti; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)