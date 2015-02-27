Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 27 About 50,000 of Uber's driver names and license numbers may be in the hands of an unauthorized third party due to a data breach that occurred last year, Los Angeles Times reported, citing the ride service provider's managing counsel of data privacy.
The company could not say how the security vulnerability was first discovered because the matter is currently under investigation, according to the report. (lat.ms/1DiWfWP)
Uber was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting By Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)