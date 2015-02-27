Feb 27 About 50,000 of Uber's driver names and license numbers may be in the hands of an unauthorized third party due to a data breach that occurred last year, Los Angeles Times reported, citing the ride service provider's managing counsel of data privacy.

The company could not say how the security vulnerability was first discovered because the matter is currently under investigation, according to the report. (lat.ms/1DiWfWP)

Uber was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting By Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)