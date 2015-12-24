By Jim Christie
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Dec 23 Uber Technologies Inc
said on Wednesday that it would ask the U.S. Ninth
Circuit Court of Appeals to put on hold all proceedings,
including a trial, in a class-action lawsuit filed by its
drivers over their employment status.
The announcement came a day after U.S. District Court Judge
Edward Chen denied the ride service's request for a complete
stay in the closely watched case.
Uber's push for a stay from the appeals court came after
Chen earlier this month issued an order expanding the number of
drivers who could join the class-action lawsuit.
Uber said in court papers that Chen's order could add more
than 100,000 drivers to the class despite their agreements to
arbitrate claims individually.
Drivers who sued Uber contend they are employees and should
be reimbursed for expenses, including gas and vehicle
maintenance. The drivers currently pay those costs themselves.
The results of Uber's legal battle could reshape the
on-demand economy, which is built around Internet companies
serving as marketplaces matching people who provide a service
with others looking to pay for it.
Chen said on Tuesday that he would put off entering a final
judgment on his Dec. 9 decision expanding the class until Uber's
appeal of that decision was resolved, but he said he was
determined to keep the trial on track. It is now scheduled to
start on June 20, 2016.
The case is Douglas O'Connor et al v. Uber Technologies Inc,
U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, No.
13-3826.
(Reporting by Jim Christie; Editing by Toni Reinhold)