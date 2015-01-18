By Jörn Poltz and Eric Auchard
| MUNICH/FRANKFURT
MUNICH/FRANKFURT Jan 18 The chief executive of
controversial online ride-sharing company Uber stuck a newly
conciliatory tone on Sunday, promising to create 50,000 new jobs
this year across Europe in cities that are willing to reach
deals to help his firm operate.
"We want to make 2015 the year where we establish a new
partnership with EU cities," Uber co-founder and CEO Travis
Kalanick told attendees at the DLD conference in Munich,
Germany's largest annual gathering of media and tech leaders.
Four-year-old Uber, which helps users summon taxi-like
services on their smartphones, has drawn a firestorm of
criticism, even as it has continued to expand rapidly into more
than 250 cities worldwide.
In Europe, where it offers a range of local transportation
options from professional limousine services to informal
ride-sharing options, Uber has been hit with court injunctions
in Belgium, France, Germany, the Netherlands and Spain for
violating taxi licensing rules.
Kalanick said Uber had created thousands of full- and
part-time driving jobs in cities where it is running. To mayors
who reach deals to free up Uber's ride-sharing service to
operate, he pledged: "We can promise you 10,000 jobs in four
years."
"At the end of 2015, if we can make these partnerships
happen, we create 50,000 new EU jobs," he said, referring to the
equivalent number of full-time jobs. Uber's mobile phone
application connects private drivers to passengers seeking local
rides.
Uber, now the world's most highly valued venture-backed
start-up, worth upwards of $41 billion (35.5 billion euros), has
faced regulatory scrutiny and court injunctions from its
earliest days as a San Francisco start-up.
It has also come under fire for its aggressive response to
rivals and critics as well as questions over whether the company
has enough safeguards in place to ensure the physical safety and
privacy of passengers using its services.
A woman who was allegedly raped by an Uber taxi driver in
India's capital has hired a prominent lawyer to sue the
online-hailing taxi service in U.S. courts.
Uber faces mounting complaints about its use of "surge
pricing" to attract drivers at peak demand periods. Some critics
go further, arguing that Uber's system may drive down the prices
drivers can charge for their services in the long-run.
Kalanick has previously been an outspoken opponent of local
government regulation. He frequently decries what he says is
red-tape and regulation that protects entrenched taxi industry
interests and which is designed to block transport alternatives.
(1 euro = $1.1567)
(Reporting By Jörn Poltz in Munich; Writing by Eric Auchard in
Frankfurt; Editing by Rosalind Russell)