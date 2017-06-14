(Changes dateline to June 14 from June 13) June 14 Uber Technologies Inc's Chief Executive Travis Kalanick said on Tuesday he would take time away from the company he helped to found, following a slew of high-level executive departures in the past few months. About a dozen top executives have left the ride-hailing company since February. However, not all exits were voluntary. Uber, the world's most valuable venture-backed company, also adopted a number of recommendations from the law firm of former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, hired to look into its culture and practices. Kalanick, 40, did not disclose how long he would be away from the company. A list of executive departures and appointments in the last few months: Departures: Date of Name Designation Link Announcement June 13 Travis Chief Kalanick Executive Officer June 13 David Director Bonderman June 12 Emil Michael Senior Vice President May 30 Anthony Head of Levandowski self-driving unit May 25 Josh Mohrer GM of Uber's bit.ly/2rDW5PS NY operations May 23 Jim Callaghan EMEA general bit.ly/2rnlwEk counsel April 17 Sherif VP of global Marakby vehicle programs April 11 Rachel Head of Whetstone communications March 19 Jeff Jones President March 19 Brian VP of maps and McClendon business platform March 15 Raffi Director of bit.ly/2rEeA6H Krikorian Advanced Technologies Center March 8 Gary Marcus Head of AI Labs March 3 Charlie Senior bit.ly/2rU0Bcr Miller engineer of autonomous driving unit March 3 Ed Baker VP of product and growth Feb. 27 Amit Singhal Senior VP of Engineering Hires: Date of Name Designation Link announcement June 12 Wan Ling Independent Martello Director June 7 Bozoma Saint Chief Brand bit.ly/2spzdnn John Officer May 1 Raquel Head of Uber bit.ly/2qFkpvA Urtasun ATG Toronto March 14 Zoubin Chief ubr.to/2mqtXID Ghahramani Scientist Feb. 6 Mark Moore Develop flying bloom.bg/2kioNAU cars Information compiled from Uber's press releases, tweets and reports from Reuters, Recode and Bloomberg. (Compiled by Supantha Mukherjee, Anya George Tharakan and Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru)