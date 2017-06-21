June 21 Uber Technologies Inc Chief Executive Travis Kalanick resigned on Tuesday, following increasing pressure from investors over his leadership. Kalanick, co-founder of one of the most influential technology companies of its generation, has faced increased scrutiny in recent weeks following an investigation into the culture and workplace practices at the ride-hailing service. Kalanick's departure tops the list of more than a dozen senior executives who have left Uber since February. However, not all exits were voluntary. A list of executive departures and appointments in the last few months: Departures: Date of Name Designation Link Announcement June 21 Travis Chief Kalanick Executive Officer June 13 David Director Bonderman June 12 Emil Michael Senior Vice President May 30 Anthony Head of Levandowski self-driving unit May 25 Josh Mohrer GM of Uber's (bit.ly/2rDW5PS) NY operations May 23 Jim Callaghan EMEA general (bit.ly/2rnlwEk) counsel April 17 Sherif VP of global Marakby vehicle programs April 11 Rachel Head of Whetstone communications March 19 Jeff Jones President March 19 Brian VP of maps and McClendon business platform March 15 Raffi Director of (bit.ly/2rEeA6H) Krikorian Advanced Technologies Center March 8 Gary Marcus Head of AI Labs March 3 Charlie Senior (bit.ly/2rU0Bcr) Miller engineer of autonomous driving unit March 3 Ed Baker VP of product and growth Feb. 27 Amit Singhal Senior VP of Engineering Hires: Date of Name Designation Link announcement June 12 Wan Ling Independent Martello Director June 7 Bozoma Saint Chief Brand (bit.ly/2spzdnn) John Officer May 1 Raquel Head of Uber (bit.ly/2qFkpvA) Urtasun ATG Toronto March 14 Zoubin Chief (ubr.to/2mqtXID) Ghahramani Scientist Feb. 6 Mark Moore Develop flying (bloom.bg/2kioNAU) cars Information compiled from Uber's press releases, tweets and reports from Reuters, Recode and Bloomberg. (Compiled by Supantha Mukherjee, Anya George Tharakan, Subrat Patnaik and Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru)