SAN FRANCISCO May 15 Uber Technologies Inc,
which arranges car rides on demand, is in talks to secure a new
round of financing from private equity investors that may value
the company at more than $10 billion, Bloomberg cited people
with knowledge of the situation as saying.
The size and value of the funding may change, Bloomberg said
on Thursday, citing one of the people.
Uber's last round of financing pegged the fast-growing
startup's value at $3.5 billion. The company pairs people
looking for rides with drivers in major cities and is part of a
crop of startups such as AirBnB now profiting off an expanding
"sharing economy."
Uber, which is backed by investors including Benchmark
Capital, TPG Capital and Google Ventures, was not immediately
available for comment.
(Reporting by San Francisco Newsroom; Editing by Steve
Orlofsky)