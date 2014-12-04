Dec 4 Uber said it raised $1.2 billion in its
latest funding round and had additional capacity remaining for
strategic investments, valuing the U.S. taxi service firm at $40
billion.
The funding would allow Uber to invest, particularly in the
Asia Pacific region, Chief Executive Travis Kalanick said in a
blog post on Thursday. (bit.ly/1wz0SxS)
Kalanick did not say who made the investment in the
ridesharing company, which counts Goldman Sachs and Google
Ventures among its existing investors.
Uber filed to authorize up to $1.8 billion of new Series E
preferred stock, Fortune reported. (for.tn/1vRBCBD)
The new round of funding valued the company at $40 billion,
Uber spokeswoman Nairi Hourdajian told Reuters in an email. She
declined to name the latest investors.
CEO Kalanick said Uber would generate over 1 million jobs in
2015.
Uber was valued at $18.2 billion in June when it raised $1.2
billion from mutual funds and investors, including Fidelity
Investments, Wellington Management and BlackRock.
(Editing by Savio D'Souza)