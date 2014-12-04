(Adds convertible debt sale information)
By Abhirup Roy and Stephen Lacey
Dec 4 Uber is in talks to sell more than $1
billion in convertible debt, a source familiar with the matter
said, soon after the U.S. taxi service said it raised $1.2
billion in its latest funding round.
The new funding, which valued the firm at $40 billion, the
planned debt sale and a previous $1.2 billion funding gave Uber
more flexibility around the timing of an initial public
offering, the source said.
The debt will convert into equity at a discount of about 20
percent to 30 percent to the IPO price, the source said, adding
that the discount increases after year one if Uber has not gone
public. The coupon increases after year four, the source said.
"We have just raised a financing round of $1.2 billion, with
additional capacity remaining for strategic investments, Chief
Executive Travis Kalanick said in a blog post on Thursday. (bit.ly/1wz0SxS)
Kalanick did not give details on the equity funding nor say
who made the investment in the ridesharing company, which counts
Goldman Sachs and Google Ventures among its existing investors.
Uber filed to authorize up to $1.8 billion of new Series E
preferred stock, Fortune said in report published before the
CEO's blog. (for.tn/1vRBCBD)
Kalanick said the equity funding would allow Uber to make
investments, particularly in the Asia Pacific region, and help
it generate over 1 million jobs in 2015.
Uber was valued at $18.2 billion in June when it raised $1.2
billion from mutual funds and investors, including Fidelity
Investments, Wellington Management and BlackRock.
