KARLSRUHE, Germany May 18 Germany's highest
court on Thursday referred a case seeking to ban Uber's sedan
services with licenced drivers to the European Court of Justice
to decide whether a ban of the "Uber Black" service would
violate broader European Union laws.
The court said the service by the transport app company
violated German competition, adding that it wanted clarification
from the higher European court before it could issue a final
ruling.
Uber already suspended its low-cost ride-hailing service in
Germany in 2015 after court challenges and was focusing instead
on its "Black" service staffed by professional drivers in black
sedans.
Uber, which allows passengers to summon a ride through an
app on their smartphones, expanded into Europe five years ago
but has been challenged in the courts because it is not bound by
the same strict licensing and safety rules as some competitors.
Last week, Uber met the biggest challenge yet to its
European roll-out after the region's top court was advised to
rule that the U.S. ride-hailing firm is actually a transport
service not an app.
