FRANKFURT, March 18 A German court is set to
rule on Wednesday whether Uber's novel taxi-hailing service
violates driver licensing rules, a decision that could lead to a
nationwide ban on the service.
The case in a Frankfurt court brought by German taxi operator
group Taxi Deutschland against Uber is one of more than a dozen
lawsuits filed across Europe in recent months by taxi industry
associations against the San Francisco-based company.
Taxi drivers around the world consider Uber unfairly
bypasses local licensing and safety regulations by using the
internet to put drivers in touch with passengers.
Uber offers a range of local transport options from
professional limousine services to informal ride-sharing
options. UberPop, a ride-sharing service that links private
drivers with passengers, is the target of many of the lawsuits,
including Taxi Deutschland's.
In his opening remarks on Wednesday, presiding judge Joachim
Nickel at the Frankfurt district court, said Uber violated
German laws on commercial passenger transportation since its
drivers did not have the right kinds of licenses.
Last September, Frankfurt Regional Court Judge Frowin Kurth
had at first issued a temporary injunction against UberPop, then
granted the service a temporary reprieve, saying the issues in
the case deserved a wider airing by the court.
