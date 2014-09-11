(Uber corrects company statement to refer to representatives of the taxi association rather than the taxi association itself in the 10th paragraph)

* Two drivers barred from soliciting passengers

* Injunctions open separate front after earlier court ruling

* Uber says has modified Uberpop offering, gives no details

FRANKFURT, Sept 11 A Frankfurt court has issued injunctions against two drivers of the Uberpop car-sharing service, a court official said on Thursday, ratcheting up a legal dispute between the international car service and a German taxi operators' group.

"I can confirm that injunctions against two drivers were issued," a Frankfurt court spokesman told Reuters. The unnamed drivers were barred from soliciting passengers using the ride-sharing service Uberpop without obtaining commercial licences.

San Francisco-based Uber, which allows users to summon taxi-like services on their smartphones, has faced regulatory scrutiny and court injunctions from its early days, even as it has expanded rapidly into roughly 150 cities around the world.

The company offers two main services, Uber, its classic low-cost, limousine pick-up service, and Uberpop, a newer ride-sharing service, which connects private drivers to passengers - an established practice in Germany that nonetheless operates in a legal grey area of rules governing commercial transportation.

Pursuing legal action against individual drivers opens a separate front after the court earlier this month instituted a temporary injunction against Uber itself from offering car-sharing services across Germany.

Each infraction of that initial injunction carries a 250,000 euro ($323,550) fine, the court ordered in a Sept. 1 ruling.

The injunctions against the drivers are separate matters from the regional court's overall injunction against the company's Uberpop service in Germany. Uber appealed that temporary injunction last week and a hearing on the issue is set to be held in the Frankfurt court on Sept. 16.

The actions against at least one of the individual drivers followed a complaint by a board member of the Frankfurt Taxi Association, who is working with Taxi Deutschland, the German operator group said in a statement. These legal moves are part of a campaign by the taxi operators against Uber, citing unfair competition against its drivers by unlicensed drivers.

Having won the injunction earlier this month against the company for its Uberpop ride-sharing service, the taxi association has now taken the step of going after drivers who work for the service.

UBER STANDS BY ITS DRIVERS

An Uber spokeswoman said the company regretted the court's decision and the move by representatives of the taxi association to single out individual drivers.

"We stand by the drivers and we will of course support them in the defence of their interests," the company statement said.

In addition, Uber said it had taken steps to address what it called the biggest concerns of the Frankfurt court and it had modified its Uberpop offering in Germany. It did not spell out the changes.

Uber added that, as a result of these changes, it was confident German courts would eventually recognise the company's legitimacy, as courts in other countries have done.

The action against the individual Uberpop drivers bars them from offering their services to passengers via the Uberpop ride-sharing app without first seeking a taxi licence, which is required under German law for commercial driving services, according to a statement from Taxi Deutschland.

Last week, Uber sent messages of support to its network of drivers saying the company was prepared to back them in court over the issue, a spokesman for the company confirmed.

Taxi drivers across Europe caused chaos in June by protesting against the service but Uber services have continued to grow in popularity.

Founded in 2009 and valued around $18 billion after its latest funding round in June, Uber Technologies contends that it is an electronic marketplace that connects drivers with customers, not a transportation service itself.

Uber has been challenged in a variety of cities across Europe by civil suits, both by taxi operators and local authorities accusing it of by-passing local driving regulations, but most cases against it have been overturned or dropped. (1 US dollar = 0.7727 euro) (Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing Edward Taylor and Eric Auchard; editing by Susan Thomas and Keiron Henderson)