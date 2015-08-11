HONG KONG Aug 11 Police raided the Hong Kong
offices of taxi-hailing service Uber Inc on Tuesday and arrested
five drivers for the "illegal use of vehicles for hire", police
said.
A Hong Kong police senior inspector, Bruce Hung, said
undercover police officers had used a mobile phone app to hail
five cars, and after being driven to their destinations,
arrested the drivers.
The drivers lacked the required hire car permits or third
party insurance, he said.
The police officers' fares had been settled using a credit
card, Hung added.
Police also conducted a search of two offices in Hong Kong
on Tuesday, including at least one belonging to Uber, a police
spokeswoman told Reuters. Police were shown on local television
taking away documents, computers and iPads.
At least three Uber staff were taken away by police,
according to Hong Kong's Cable Television.
The move by police against Uber in the China-ruled former
British colony comes after local taxi drivers mounted protests
against the online service for hurting their livelihoods. Uber
has faced similar protests across the world, including in China
where the U.S.-headquartered firm is expanding rapidly.
Uber was not immediately reachable for a comment.
In May, mainland Chinese authorities raided the offices of
Uber on suspicion of an "unlicensed operation".
Uber, which has been valued at over $51 billion, is a
comparative latecomer in China, where the number of mobile
taxi-hailing app users is forecast to triple to 45 million by
2015 from 2013, according to Chinese research firm iResearch.
Domestic firms Kuaidi Dache and Didi Dache, backed by tech
giants Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and Tencent Holdings Ltd
respectively, have 90 percent of the market sewn up. The two
said in February they would merge.
(Reporting by James Pomfret; editing by Andrew Roche)