(Updates with background on mapping cars and spokeswoman
declined to comment)
NEW YORK, July 31 Ride-hailing service Uber
will invest $500 million in an ambitious global
mapping project to wean itself off dependence on Google Maps and
pave the way for driverless cars, the Financial Times reported
on Sunday.
The San Francisco-based company is ramping up spending in
new technologies such as mapping and driverless cars following
new investments in the company earlier this year, the report
said.
An Uber spokeswoman declined to comment on the report.
Last week, Uber executive Brian McClendon, who was formerly
the head of Google Maps, said the company was "doubling down"
its investments in mapping. It put mapping cars on the road in
the United States last year and was sending them into Mexico
this summer, he said in a statement posted on Uber's website.
