SAN FRANCISCO, June 10 A U.S. judge has rejected ride share service Uber's bid to force arbitration in a lawsuit brought by its drivers, saying the company's contracts with drivers from 2013 and 2014 are "unconscionable, and therefore unenforceable."

The ruling, from U.S. District Judge Edward Chen in San Francisco on Tuesday, allows the lawsuits over driver background checks to continue in federal court. (Reporting by Dan Levine)