UPDATE 4-Sony takes $1 bln writedown on its movie business
* To record 37 bln yen gain within operating income from sale (Adds background on market share)
NEW YORK Aug 26 A federal judge on Friday granted a request by Uber Technologies Inc and its chief executive Travis Kalanick to put a price-fixing lawsuit against them on hold, while they appeal his denial of their bid to compel arbitration.
The decision was issued by U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)
* To record 37 bln yen gain within operating income from sale (Adds background on market share)
SYDNEY, Jan 31 Australia's biggest listed private educator Navitas Ltd on Tuesday blamed U.S. politics for a downturn in inquiries about English classes in the United States, as a decline in half-yearly earnings sent its shares to a one-year low.
WASHINGTON, Jan 30 U.S. President Donald Trump fired top federal government lawyer Sally Yates on Monday after she took the extraordinarily rare step of defying the White House and refused to defend new travel restrictions targeting seven Muslim-majority nations.