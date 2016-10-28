Oct 28 Uber should no longer treat its drivers as self-employed, a British tribunal ruled on Friday, in a decision that threatens the taxi app's business model by forcing it to pay the minimum wage and offer holiday entitlement.

Following is a list of other recent major lawsuits against Uber: UNITED STATES

In August, a U.S. judge rejected an attempt by Uber to settle a class action lawsuit with drivers who claimed they were employees and entitled to expenses by agreeing to pay up to $100 million.

A federal judge denied in July a motion by Uber to compel arbitration in a passenger lawsuit over so-called surge pricing brought against the company's chief executive.

A group representing 5,000 Uber drivers in New York City filed a lawsuit in June accusing the ride-share company of depriving drivers of various employment protections by misclassifying them as independent contractors.

In February, Uber agreed to pay $28.5 million to settle litigation brought by customers who alleged the ride hailing service misrepresented the quality of its safety practices and the fees it charged passengers.

FRANCE

A French court fined Uber Technologies 800,000 euros in June for running an illegal taxi service with non-professional drivers and slapped smaller fines on two of its executives in the first such criminal case in Europe. INDIA

A passenger reported being raped and beaten after hailing a ride with the Uber driver in Delhi in late 2014 and sued the company in a U.S. federal court in January, but later voluntarily ended her lawsuit. (Compiled by Sylwia Lasek; Editing by Eric Auchard and Mark Potter)