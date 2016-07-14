(Clarifies rating language.)
By Lisa Lee and Jonathan Schwarzberg
NEW YORK, July 14 Internet-based taxi service
Uber, already a byword for disrupting established industries,
has also confounded lenders in the leveraged loan market
accustomed to mature and staid companies with its $1.15 billion
term loan.
The deal had a number of unique elements and surprised
traditional players in the space. Leveraged loans are typically
restricted to issuers with long histories of generating cash,
and Uber burns through cash and generates negative Ebitda to
fuel its rapid growth, sources said. This means there is no
excess cash flow to pay back debt and no debt-to-Ebitda leverage
ratio, which can be a hard sell.
"We were surprised it hit our market," said a loan investor.
Investors instead looked at Uber on a loan-to-value metric.
The tech startup has a whopping valuation of $62.5 billion after
receiving a $3.5 billion equity investment from the Saudi
Arabian Public Investment Fund in June.
Uber also benefited from investor familiarity with the
product and the collateral offered.
"Uber is obviously a very unique case," a banker said.
"Investors use it all the time. It's in the press constantly."
In addition, the very nature of Uber makes this loan
exceptional. Leveraged lenders usually assess how companies can
fend off competition from new entrants. Here Uber is the
agitator, challenging the established players, such as car
renter Hertz, which have a history with the debt markets.
"To lend to a disruptor is a totally different kind of
speculation," said another loan source.
SECRETIVE MOVE
If the loan itself was atypical, so was the secretive manner
in which it came to market, as Uber was extremely keen to keep
its financial information under wraps. Morgan Stanley - the lead
bank in a group that included Barclays, Citigroup and Goldman
Sachs - only showed the term loan deal to select arrangers and
buyers.
"The company is actively trying to keep financial
information a secret," a loan trader said.
The term loan was issued on a covenant-lite basis, and when
there are no maintenance covenants that measure the company's
ongoing performance, reporting requirements are minimized.
Uber also withheld financial information from the ratings
agencies, according to sources, and Moody's and S&P do not rate
the company and its loans.
Despite the secretive and unique nature of the deal, Uber
managed to price in line with companies with more established
track records. The term loan cleared at a spread of 400 basis
points over Libor with a 1 percent floor and a discount of 98
cents on the dollar, putting the yield around 5 percent.
This is clearly a "great rate", said a source close to the
company, and the "fact that banks are willing to arrange a loan
signals confidence in the business model and path to
profitability."
The response in the secondary market has also been positive,
as the price moved up to par this week.
Some loan bankers have questioned why banks would agree to
arrange the loan, which is likely to be scrutinized by
regulators looking to limit leverage ratios.
The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, which helps
regulate leveraged lending, has previously stated loans with
more than 6.0 times leverage may receive a closer look, but may
still be considered a passing credit if the company's capital
structure is considered sustainable and has the ability to pay
down debt at an acceptable level based on future cash flow
projections.
There have also been suggestions that it would serve the
arranging banks well, should Uber finally decide to go public.
Whether Uber will open the door for other big-name
early-stage firms to access leveraged loans is unclear.
"I don't think we'll see a lot of negative Ebitda companies
hit the market, but it could start a dialogue," said the first
banker.
Uber declined to comment. Morgan Stanley did not immediately
return requests for comment.
