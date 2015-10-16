LONDON Oct 16 Taxi-hailing service Uber
is legal in London, Britain's High Court ruled on
Friday, following months of protests from drivers of the
capital's famous black cabs that the app was undercutting their
business.
Unlike the taxis, which can be flagged down in the street
and use a meter to calculate fares, Uber allows customers to
book and pay for a taxi using an app on their smartphones.
It also provides a second app for drivers to calculate the
cost of a journey.
The court had been asked to decide whether that technology
breaks laws which prohibit the use of taximeters in private hire
vehicles in the British capital.
Judge Duncan Ouseley ruled on Friday that the app could not
be considered a taximeter and was not therefore illegal.
"A taximeter... is not a device which receives GPS signals
in the course of a journey, and forwards GPS data to a server
located outside of the vehicle, which calculates a fare ... and
sends the fare information back to the device," he said.
Cab drivers have staged high-profile protests in London,
arguing that Uber bypasses local licensing laws. Demonstrations
have also been held in other cities around the world including
Paris and Sao Paolo.
Last month the mayor of Rio de Janeiro said he would ban the
app in the city.
The court's decision is however separate from a consultation
which London's transport authority launched last month,
proposing tougher rules which could hit the San Francisco-based
app, whose investors include Goldman Sachs and Google
.
Under those plans, firms would have to provide a booking
confirmation at least five minutes before a journey starts and
allow cabs to be booked up to seven days in advance.
They could not show vehicles for immediate hire via an app
and must specify the fare prior to the booking being accepted as
well as a range of other proposed changes.
(Reporting By Costas Pitas; editing by Stephen Addison)