By Joseph Menn and Dan Levine
| SAN FRANCISCO, June 30
SAN FRANCISCO, June 30 A pitched legal battle
between ride-hailing rivals Uber and Lyft, involving accusations
of hacking and corporate spying, ended with a settlement this
week that did not require either company to pay money, according
to sources familiar with the agreement.
The settlement coincided with news that Lyft was working
with investment bank Qatalyst Partners to pursue strategic
options, including a possible sale of the company. The
settlement would remove a legal risk for potential partners,
though it could not be learned whether the deal or timing was
linked to a possible transaction.
Lyft said on Monday that it had settled a lawsuit against
its former chief operating officer, Travis VanderZanden, whom
Lyft had accused of breaking his confidentiality agreement when
he went to work for Uber. That suit had been scheduled to go to
trial in August in a California state court.
Uber, for its part, said in a court filing that it had
withdrawn a subpoena in a separate lawsuit over a data breach.
Uber had suspected the breach may be traced to Lyft's chief
technology officer, Chris Lambert, though Lyft has said it had
no evidence that its employees were involved.
Uber declined to comment on the terms of the settlement. A
Lyft spokesman also declined to comment.
The sources said both Uber and Lyft agreed that allowing
their top executives to continue in their jobs without
restriction was more important than scoring a legal victory.
Lyft has been working with Qatalyst Partners for about a
year, using the boutique advisory firm to look at acquisition
offers, investments, fundraising and partnership deals, people
familiar with the matter said.
It is common for companies to eliminate uncertainties such
as legal risk ahead of a deal.
Settlement talks between VanderZanden and Lyft stalled soon
after a mediation session in March, Lyft lawyer James Lynch said
at an April court hearing. But momentum towards a deal resumed
in recent weeks, said sources familiar with the situation.
DRIVER DATA HACKED
VanderZanden served as Lyft's chief operating officer until
August 2014, when he expressed disagreement with the company's
leadership, according to court filings. He eventually resigned
and became vice president of international growth at Uber.
Lyft sued him in November 2014. In a sworn affidavit,
VanderZanden said Lyft believed he had told Uber that Lambert,
the Lyft CTO, had discovered a method to "hack into Uber's
computer systems and gain access to Uber confidential
information."
Uber revealed last year that as many as 50,000 of its
drivers' names and their license numbers had been improperly
downloaded, and filed a lawsuit in a San Francisco federal court
in an attempt to unmask the hacker.
As part of its investigation, Uber determined that an
Internet address potentially associated with the breach could be
traced to Lambert. Lambert's attorney told Reuters Lambert "had
nothing to do" with the breach.
Reuters reported last year that the Department of Justice
was investigating the breach, though two sources said they had
seen no activity on the case in recent weeks.
If the criminal probe continues, Uber would still be able to
share information with the Justice Department, one source said.
(Reporting by Dan Levine and Joseph Menn; Additional reporting
by Heather Somerville; Editing by Jonathan Weber and Tiffany Wu)