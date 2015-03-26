UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
AMSTERDAM, March 26 A Dutch regulatory agency said on Thursday it was carrying out raids on the Amsterdam offices of ride-hailing service Uber in connection with its UberPOP service.
In December, a Dutch court became the latest in Europe to deem the UberPOP service illegal and ordered Uber to stop offering it under threat of a 100,000 euro ($110,000) fine.
Transport Inspectorate spokeswoman Elif Bagci said the raids follow signs that the company continued to offer the UberPOP service.
(Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Jason Neely)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources