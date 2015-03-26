AMSTERDAM, March 26 A Dutch regulatory agency said on Thursday it was carrying out raids on the Amsterdam offices of ride-hailing service Uber in connection with its UberPOP service.

In December, a Dutch court became the latest in Europe to deem the UberPOP service illegal and ordered Uber to stop offering it under threat of a 100,000 euro ($110,000) fine.

Transport Inspectorate spokeswoman Elif Bagci said the raids follow signs that the company continued to offer the UberPOP service.

