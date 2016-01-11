By Heather Somerville
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 11 Transportation technology
company TransLoc announced on Monday a partnership with Uber,
marking a significant advancement in the ride-hailing company's
effort to ally itself with public transit agencies.
TransLoc, which builds technology products for public
transit passengers and agencies, will integrate Uber into the
TransLoc Rider app, a smartphone application that provides
real-time bus tracking and route planning.
San Francisco-based Uber's app allows passengers to order
on-demand rides from their smartphones.
The integration will allow passengers to plan trips that
combine public transportation with Uber rides and walking,
TransLoc officials said. The idea is to offer Uber as a way for
passengers to get from home to a transit stop, and from transit
stops to their destinations.
Public transit agencies lose many potential riders because
they lack options getting to or from the bus or train stop,
TransLoc said.
"Such partnerships will enhance the attractiveness of public
transportation," Michael Melaniphy, president and chief
executive of the American Public Transportation Association,
said in a statement.
Uber and ride-hailing competitor Lyft have been working to
find allies among public transit agencies, recognizing that if
they are to be truly cheaper than car ownership as each company
has touted it is, they must be used in combination with public
transit.
A transportation study by the statistical analysis media
site FiveThirtyEight showed that completing 85 percent of trips
on public transit and 15 percent with Uber roughly equaled the
cost of car ownership.
Uber and Lyft have both made progress in befriending public
transit agencies. Uber has partnerships in Dallas, Atlanta, Los
Angeles and Minneapolis.
Lyft also has a partnership with Dallas, and recently
launched the "Friends with Transit" campaign to demonstrate the
number of passengers Lyft brings to and from transit stations.
Emily Castor, director of transportation policy at Lyft,
said in an interview the company had "a pipeline of dozens of
public transit agencies" that are discussing partnerships with
the ride service. They include the Massachusetts Bay
Transportation Authority, which is talking to Lyft about
improving its paratransit services.
Both companies have been criticized, however, for not
opening up their data to cities and not providing transit
agencies with information that would help officials gauge the
services' impact on transportation.
The TransLoc and Uber integration will debut as a pilot
program in mid-February in Memphis, Tennessee, and
Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina.
(Reporting by Heather Somerville; Editing by Peter Cooney)