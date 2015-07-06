JOHANNESBURG, July 6 Ride-hailing service Uber
said on Monday its drivers had faced intimidation in South
Africa following a protest last week by members of metered taxi
associations who say the online app competes unfairly for
business.
Drivers of metered taxis harassed Uber drivers at the
Sandton Gautrain station and Sandton City mall in Johannesburg,
Uber said in a statement on its website.
"We have been engaging with law enforcement and the Gautrain
Station to assist with stopping this intimidation. In addition
we have deployed security to these hotspots," Uber said.
Taxi associations on Friday protested outside Uber's
Johannesburg offices saying the personalised car service was
ruining the economy with cut prices and mistreatment of its
drivers.
The protests are the latest challenge for Uber, which has
suffered strong opposition in Europe.
Uber, whose backers include investment bank Goldman Sachs
and technology giant Google, suspended its
UberPOP ride-hailing service in France last week after it faced
sometimes violent protests.
An Italian court in May banned unlicensed car-sharing
services, two months after a German court issued a similar ban
and imposed stiff fines for violations of local transport laws.
Born out of the frustration of two Silicon Valley
entrepreneurs trying to catch a cab in Paris, Uber's services
have mushroomed since being launched in 2010 and are offered in
nearly 270 cities worldwide. It is valued in excess of $40
billion.
