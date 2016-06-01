SAN FRANCISCO, June 1 Uber has raised
$3.5 billion from Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, the U.S.
ride-hailing service said on Wednesday, gaining a crucial
partner in its expansion into the Middle East.
The investment from the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund
was part of Uber's most recent financing round that valued the
company at $62.5 billion, Uber said, making it the most highly
valued venture capital-backed company in the world.
As part of the investment, a managing director at the fund,
Yasir Al Rumayyan, will take a seat on Uber's board, the company
said in a statement.
Uber has committed to investing $250 million in the Middle
East, where it has grown aggressively. The company says that 80
percent of Uber riders in Saudi Arabia are women.
(Reporting by Heather Somerville; Editing by Tiffany Wu)