GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar rise; investors eye earnings
* Oil prices rise as OPEC output cuts drain stocks (Updates to afternoon U.S. trading, adds settled oil prices)
SAN FRANCISCO Dec 22 Uber said on Thursday its self-driving test cars had left California to begin testing in Arizona, after California revoked the registration of the cars, which it said lacked the proper permits.
"Our cars departed for Arizona this morning by truck," said an Uber spokesperson. "We'll be expanding our self-driving pilot there in the next few weeks."
San Francisco was to be Uber's second testing ground for its self-driving cars after Pittsburgh, but immediately after its Dec. 14 launch it became embroiled in a dispute with the California Department of Motor Vehicles, which requires a permit to test autonomous vehicles on public roads.
(Reporting by Alexandria Sage)
* Oil prices rise as OPEC output cuts drain stocks (Updates to afternoon U.S. trading, adds settled oil prices)
MOSCOW/LONDON/MILAN, Jan 24 More than a month after Russia announced one of its biggest privatisations since the 1990s, selling a 19.5 percent stake in its giant oil company Rosneft, it still isn't possible to determine from public records the full identities of those who bought it.
Jan 24 U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday gave the energy industry a boost with action on pipelines, met with auto executives and moved to streamline regulations for domestic manufacturers. Highlights of the day follow: PIPELINES Trump signs two executive orders to move forward with construction of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines, rolling back key Obama administration environmental actions in favor of expanding energy infrastructure. AUTO INDUST