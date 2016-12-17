By Heather Somerville
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Dec 16 Uber Technolgies Inc
on Friday again defied a demand by California
regulators that the ride-services firm apply for a permit to
test self-driving cars, setting up a possible legal battle.
Uber said its self-driving cars, unveiled to the public on
Wednesday, would remain on the road, and reiterated its defiance
of an order from the California Department of Motor Vehicles to
"cease" operations.
"We respectfully disagree with the California Department of
Motor Vehicles legal interpretation of today's autonomous
regulations," Anthony Levandowski, vice president of Uber's
Advanced Technologies Group, said on a call with reporters.
Uber's self-driving cars - despite their name - are not
capable of driving 'without ... active physical control or
monitoring,' as California law defines autonomous vehicles,
Levandowski said.
The California DMV requires that companies testing
autonomous vehicles apply for and receive a permit. Regulations
also require that manufacturers provide the DMV with accident
reports.
Levandowski rejected the suggestion that Uber was trying to
skirt the accident disclosures.
"We think that's a very important part of building trust and
understanding," he said. "The problem is that (the regulation)
doesn't apply to us."
Another 20 companies exploring self-driving cars, including
Alphabet's Google, Tesla Motors and Ford Motor Co, have obtained
a DMV permit for 130 test cars. Despite having its cars on the
road for more than a month, Uber has not.
The dispute is the latest in a long line of spats between
Uber and regulators, and in its defiance, Uber is risking a
legal battle in its home state. In a letter to Uber on
Wednesday, the DMV's chief counsel said the agency "will initial
legal action" if "Uber does not confirm immediately that it will
stop its launch and seek a testing permit."
Uber self-driving cars are equipped with a driver and an
engineer in the front seats to take over in situations such as a
construction zone, pedestrian crossing or taking a left turn
across a lane of traffic.
Levandowski compared the cars to Tesla's Autopilot system
and other driver assistance systems that are common on new cars.
"This type of technology is commonplace on thousands of
cars driving in the Bay Area today, without any DMV permit at
all," he said.
(Reporting by Heather Somerville; Editing by Andrew Hay)