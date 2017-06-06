June 6 Uber Technologies Inc fired more than 20 people following an internal investigation into sexual harassment claims, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Bobbie Wilson, an attorney at Perkins Coie LLP, gave Uber's more than 12,000 employees an assessment of the firm's investigation, the report said. (bloom.bg/2rIf34X)

Uber was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)