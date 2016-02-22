KALAMAZOO, Mich. Feb 22 A judge denied bail for
the Michigan Uber driver who was arraigned on Monday on 16
criminal counts, including six murder charges, in a fatal
shooting spree in Kalamazoo over the weekend.
Jason Dalton, 45, appeared via video link before a judge at
his arraignment on charges stemming from what prosecutors said
was an attack on randomly targeted victims at an apartment
complex, a car dealership and a Cracker Barrel restaurant in
Kalamazoo, about 150 miles (240 km) west of Detroit.
