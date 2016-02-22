KALAMAZOO, Mich. Feb 22 A Michigan man who
worked as an Uber driver was charged with 16 counts, including
six for murder, in the fatal weekend shootings of six people in
Kalamazoo, documents filed on Monday by a county prosecutor
said.
Jason Dalton, 45, has been charged with six counts of open
murder, punishable by up to life in prison, as well as two
counts of assault with intent to commit murder and eight felony
firearms violations, Kalamazoo County Prosecuting Attorney Jeff
Getting said.
(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz in Austin, Texas; Editing by Chris
Reese)