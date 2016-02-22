Feb 22 The family of a Michigan Uber driver charged with murdering six people in a weekend shooting spree in Kalamazoo said on Monday they were shocked by the shooting and offered their sympathy for the victims and their families.

"There are no words which can express our shock and disbelief, and we are devastated and saddened for the victims and the families of the victims," the family of suspect James Dalton said in a statement released through their lawyers.

