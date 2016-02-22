Feb 22 A Michigan man who worked as an Uber
driver is due to be arraigned on Monday in the fatal weekend
shootings of six people in Kalamazoo as police search for a
motive in a case that raised questions about how the car service
vets its drivers.
Prosecutors alleged that Jason Dalton, 45, opened fire
during a five-hour period on Saturday in parking lots outside an
apartment building, a car dealership and a Cracker Barrel
restaurant in Kalamazoo, about 150 miles (240 km) west of
Detroit.
Police are investigating reports Dalton also may have driven
customers of the car-hailing service the night of the rampage.
Two people also were wounded, including a teenage girl who
was initially thought to have died.
"This guy had no criminal history," Kalamazoo Police Chief
Jeff Hadley told CNN on Monday. "There is a lot we don't know
right now and we are actively seeking out answers to those
questions."
Authorities could not confirm if Dalton was working for Uber
during the shooting spree on Saturday evening. He was arrested
without incident on Sunday while driving away from the parking
lot of a bar.
An Uber representative confirmed Dalton was a
company driver and had passed background checks.
The attack renewed interest in how Uber screens drivers, who
use their personal vehicles to ferry customers at prices
generally below those of established taxi companies. Critics say
the process is flawed because the company never meets potential
drivers in person.
Kalamazoo County Prosecuting Attorney Jeff Getting said on
Sunday the victims apparently were chosen at random, "because
they were available."
"They were shot multiple times, multiple - nine, 10, 11
shell casings at each of these scenes," he said.
Michigan State Police said the shooting began at about 5:30
p.m. (2230 GMT) with the report of a woman wounded outside an
apartment building. At about 10 p.m., a father and son were
killed at the car dealership.
Dalton allegedly opened fire outside the restaurant about 15
minutes later, killing four women identified as Mary Lou Nye,
62, of Baroda, Michigan; and Dorothy Brown, 74; Barbara
Hawthorne, 68; and Mary Jo Nye, 60, all of Battle Creek,
Michigan, state police said.
The Detroit Free Press said neighbors described Dalton as a
father of two who "loved guns," worked on cars and had a day job
as an insurance salesman.
(Reporting by Chris Michaud and Ian Simpson in Washington, and
Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Writing by Jon Herskovitz and
Bill Trott)