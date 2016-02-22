SAN FRANCISCO Feb 22 Uber said on Monday it would not be changing the way it screened its drivers following the fatal weekend shooting rampage by a Michigan driver for the car-riding service.

The company also said that the alleged suspect, Jason Dalton, had received "very favorable" feedback on the app from previous riders. {nL2N16113R]

"There were no red flags, if you will, that we could anticipate something like this," said Uber's chief security officer, Joe Sullivan. (Reporting By Alexandria Sage; Editing by Steve OPrlofsky)