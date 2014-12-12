(Adds comment from Uber)
By Aradhana Aravindan and Mai Nguyen
SINGAPORE/HANOI Dec 12 A co-founder of
GrabTaxi, Uber's biggest competitor in Southeast Asia, remarked
earlier this year that safety is so central to the online taxi
booking business that some of his drivers feel like they are
tracked at every moment - even when they go to the bathroom.
The Malaysian company and Brazil-based rival Easy Taxi made
headlines over the past year by attracting over $400 million in
investment. But a rape accusation against an Uber driver in New
Delhi has thrown taxi apps under a different spotlight.
Uber has since been banned in the Indian capital, adding to
bans or legal action in several countries including Spain,
Thailand and the United States. Authorities' common complaint is
that Uber's service includes private vehicle owners, which
contrasts with GrabTaxi and Easy Taxi.
Both use only licensed taxi drivers, which helps their
strategy to market themselves as safe for women in cities such
as Jakarta. The transportation system in the Indonesian capital
is among the region's most dangerous for women, according to a
survey by the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
With safety at the centre of their marketing strategy, the
rape allegation against the Uber driver in India could threaten
the image of these firms, whose investors include Japan's
SoftBank Corp and other international names.
"Women are our target audience," said Nguyen Tuan Anh,
general manager at GrabTaxi in Vietnam. The majority of the
company's passengers are women - as much as 70 percent in the
Philippines.
GrabTaxi said it only works with drivers of taxi firms that
check identity documents, driving licences and criminal records.
It asks drivers to resubmit those documents upon signing up, and
confirms that applicants are still contracted to taxi firms.
"Its drivers are all from known taxi brands so I don't have
to worry about safety," said banker Bui Thi Thu Trang. The
30-year-old said she uses GrabTaxi frequently in Hanoi and has
enjoyed numerous discounts and offers, which include vouchers
for make-up from Shiseido Co Ltd.
Uber said safety is a "top priority" and that it uses fully
licensed drivers, of whom some are registered as taxi drivers.
PHOTOGRAPHS
GrabTaxi and Easy Taxi typically provide driver details such
as photograph and phone number. GrabTaxi also allows passengers
to "share" their trips online so family and friends can track
their location. On both apps, pick-up points are chosen by the
user.
"If it is late at night, without apps like this you've got
to go on the street," said Joon Chan, regional managing director
for Easy Taxi, southeast Asia. Easy Taxi's driver screening
includes testing patience and cordiality, Chan said.
Park Byung Joon, head of the urban transport management
programme at Singapore's SIM University, said taxi booking firms
need to improve processes to ensure the drivers they screen are
the individuals driving their cars.
"I use taxis a lot in Singapore as well, but I hardly ever
check" whether the driver matches the photo, he said. "When you
finally check it ... you are already sitting in the taxi."
GrabTaxi, co-founded by Anthony Tan in 2012, reported a
six-fold jump in users over the past year to about 500,000. It
estimated 3 bookings are made through its app every second
across Southeast Asia.
"Passengers in Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia - the big
problem is safety," Tan said in an interview with Reuters in May
discussing GrabTaxi's ride-tracking function.
Tan said one driver talked to him about safety features such
as drivers' photos and details. "'My face is there in the cloud,
tracking me all the way,'" Tan quoted the driver as telling him.
"'The cloud knows I'm going to the toilet, it's staring at me.'"
