SEOUL Feb 4 Online ride-service provider Uber Technologies Inc on Wednesday proposed a new registration system for its drivers in South Korea, seeking to overcome a ban on connecting passengers to private cars.

David Plouffe, Uber's senior vice president of policy and strategy, told reporters in Seoul that the U.S.-based company wanted to work with lawmakers to find a way for its services to operate legally in South Korea.

Plouffe said its proposed system would give legal commercial licences for properly registered drivers, who would be subject to minimum requirements on experience training as well as background checks. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)