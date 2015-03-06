SEOUL, March 6 Online taxi service provider Uber Technologies Inc said on Friday it would suspend its low-cost uberX ride service in South Korea, another attempt to avoid a complete ban.

The U.S.-based firm said the decision to suspend the service was part of its efforts to reach a compromise with the local authorities and the taxi industry.

Uber CEO Travis Kalanick and the company's South Korean unit have been indicted by prosecutors for violating local transport rules. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Miral Fahmy)