April 27 Uber Technologies Inc said the head of its self-driving vehicles unit, Anthony Levandowski, will step aside from his role for the remainder of the company's litigation with Waymo, the self-driving car division of Alphabet Inc.

Levandowski, however, will remain with the ride-hailing service, an Uber spokeswoman confirmed to Reuters on Thursday.

Business Insider first reported the news. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)