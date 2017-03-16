UPDATE 2-Fiat Chrysler CEO says 2018 targets unaffected by diesel troubles
* No investor pressure to change strategy if meets 2018 goals (Adds details, quotes)
SAN FRANCISCO, March 16 A lawyer for Uber told a federal judge on Thursday he intended to file a petition to compel arbitration in the Waymo trade secrets case within two weeks.
"We intend to file permission to file arbitration within two weeks" lawyer Arturo Gonzalez told U.S. District Judge William Alsup.
Gonzalez said an employment agreement signed by engineer Anthony Levandowski when he worked at Waymo - Alphabet's self-driving car division - has a "very broad arbitration provision" that should be used.
Levandowski subsequently left Waymo and went to Uber, which Waymo has accused of stealing its trade secrets on autonomous driving technology.
(Reporting by Alexandria Sage; Editing by Leslie Adler)
* No investor pressure to change strategy if meets 2018 goals (Adds details, quotes)
June 16 U.S. automaker General Motors Co said on Friday it plans to open a manufacturing facility for its suppliers at its Arlington assembly plant in Texas, adding more than 850 new jobs.
* General Motors says plans to open a new supplier park to support future vehicle production at its Arlington assembly