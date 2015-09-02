BRASILIA, Sept 2 Brazilian President Dilma
Rousseff criticized ride-sharing app Uber on Wednesday for
adding to unemployment, but she said each city had to decide how
to deal with the service that has riled conventional taxi
drivers.
Brazil's three major cities Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and
Brasilia have all moved to ban the mobile app developed by Uber
Technologies Inc that enables users to hail Uber
drivers for rides. None of the bans has yet taken effect, with
mayors holding off on approving the laws.
"Uber is complicated because it takes jobs away from people.
... It leaves taxis with less work," Rousseff said in response
to a reporter's question. "It's not an easy issue. It depends on
the rules of each city and state, because it is not a federal
government decision," she said.
Uber did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
In the capital Brasilia, lawmakers have voted to ban the
unregulated services of Uber but the federal district governor
vetoed the ban and set up a commission to decide what is best
for the city.
In Rio, the city council proposed a new law to prohibit
unregulated taxi services in a move designed to ban Uber. Mayor
Eduardo Paes has not yet decided whether to sign it into law,
but has said he would like to develop a rival technology for the
city's taxi drivers.
More than a thousand taxi drivers protested against Uber in
Rio in July, blocking roads and stalling traffic during morning
rush hour.
In Brazil's largest city, Sao Paulo, a vote to ban the
ride-sharing app is similarly awaiting the signature of mayor
Fernando Haddad.
Taxi drivers complain that Uber drivers are not properly
regulated and have fewer overhead costs, giving them an unfair
advantage.
