RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 25 Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday
became the latest city to move against Uber as its city council
voted to ban unregulated ride-sharing services.
The decision still needs to be approved and signed by the
Mayor Eduardo Paes within the next 15 days to become law.
In a statement, San Francisco-based Uber Technologies Inc
said it would continue to operate normally in the city
and that the vote was one against technology and the right of
citizens to choose how they get around. The company also said it
had not been included in discussions about the law.
Rio follows Brazil's largest city, Sao Paulo, and its
capital, Brasilia, in moving to ban Uber, whose mobile app
enables users to summon Uber drivers for rides. A number of
cities in the United States as well as India and Europe have
also moved to ban Uber.
Taxi drivers complain that Uber drivers are not properly
regulated and have fewer overhead costs, giving them an unfair
advantage.
The Rio vote, 42-1 in favor with five abstentions, dictates
that only cars that are regulated by the city are allowed to
drive around the city picking up passengers, effectively banning
Uber drivers, who currently are not regulated. If the law is
passed drivers found breaking the law could be fined 2,000 reais
(about $550).
More than a thousand taxi drivers protested against Uber in
Rio in July, blocking roads and stalling traffic during morning
rush hour.
($1 = 3.61 reais)
