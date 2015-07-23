By Alastair Sharp
| TORONTO, July 23
TORONTO, July 23 Toronto taxi drivers are
launching a class-action lawsuit against ride-sharing company
Uber Technologies Inc, seeking more than C$400 million
($307.27 million) in damages and an injunction to stop it
operating in the Canadian province of Ontario.
Law firm Sutts, Strosberg LLP, which is representing the
taxi drivers, said in a statement on Thursday that the named
plaintiff, cab driver Dominik Konjevic, alleges that "Uber X and
Uber XL have created an enormous marketplace for illegal
transportation in Toronto".
Jay Strosberg, a partner at the law firm, said the proposed
case covers all drivers and taxi companies in Ontario. If a
judge agrees to hear the case, drivers and cab companies can
choose to be omitted.
"This protectionist suit is without merit," Uber Canada
spokeswoman Susie Heath said via email. "As we saw from a recent
court ruling in Ontario, Uber is operating legally and is a
business model distinct from traditional taxi services."
Uber is fighting for legal status in cities around the world
as authorities weigh the legality of its phone-based app.
The low-cost Uber X service is the San Francisco-based
company's most controversial, since it uses contract drivers who
are not licensed as taxi operators.
An Ontario court earlier this month rejected the City of
Toronto's bid to halt Uber's activities in Canada's largest
city, saying there was no evidence the company operates as a
taxi broker.
Strosberg said the class action case is based on provincial
law, distinguishing it from the municipal regulations in
question in the earlier Toronto case.
Toronto Mayor John Tory has said he wants city council to
update bylaws to incorporate Uber, which he says is operating
outside the current, outdated rules.
On Wednesday, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio postponed a vote
on whether to cap Uber's growth in the city.
News of the proposed class action by Toronto cab drivers
comes on the same day that Uber Canada said it is expanding to
more Ontario cities, including Hamilton and Guelph.
In Canada, the ride-sharing app is already operational in
Ottawa, Edmonton and Montreal as well as Toronto. Uber withdrew
from Vancouver after a moratorium was imposed.
($1=$1.30 Canadian)
(Editing by Peter Galloway)