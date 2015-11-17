(Adds quotes from Uber and driver attorneys in paragraphs 6-7)
By Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 17 A U.S. appeals court on
Tuesday denied ride service Uber's request to immediately appeal
an order approving class certification in a lawsuit filed by
drivers who wish to be deemed employees.
The ruling, from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in
San Francisco, was made in a case in which drivers contend they
are employees and entitled to reimbursement for expenses,
including gas and vehicle maintenance. The drivers currently pay
those costs themselves.
The results of Uber's legal battle could reshape the sharing
economy, which is built around Internet companies that serve as
marketplaces matching people who provide a service with others
looking to pay for it.
Earlier this year, U.S. District Judge Edward Chen in San
Francisco said California drivers could sue as a group on the
question of whether they are employees or contractors, and over
their demand for payment of tips that were not passed on to
them.
The 9th Circuit's order on Tuesday means litigation can
continue before Chen, who has scheduled a trial for June 2016.
Uber would still be able to appeal Chen's class certification
ruling after the entire case is litigated in the lower court.
"We look forward to presenting the facts about how drivers
use Uber with complete flexibility and control over their work
to a jury," Uber attorney Theodore Boutrous said in a statement.
Shannon Liss-Riordan, an attorney representing the plaintiff
drivers, said they are pleased with the 9th Circuit's decision
and can focus on preparing for trial next year.
Class action status generally gives plaintiffs more leverage
to negotiate a settlement. However, Chen also said Uber drivers
who have worked for the service since May 2014 must specifically
opt out of an arbitration agreement in order to sue the company.
According to Uber, that means a only a tiny fraction of a
potential 160,000 California drivers are eligible to be class
members.
The case is Douglas O'Connor et al v. Uber Technologies Inc,
U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, No.
13-3826.
(Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Sandra Maler, Jonathan
Oatis and Bernard Orr)