(Adds comment from Uber)
By Jonathan Stempel
Aug 13 Uber Technologies Inc on Thursday won the
dismissal of a racketeering lawsuit by 15 Connecticut taxi and
limousine companies seeking to stop the ride-sharing company
from doing business in the state.
U.S. District Judge Alvin Thompson in Hartford said the
plaintiffs failed to show that Uber competed unfairly, tried to
lure away their drivers, or misrepresented its services, fares
and drivers' insurance coverage to passengers.
The judge also rejected the plaintiffs' argument that Uber
should follow the same licensing and safety regulations that
they are required by law to observe.
He said this was because it was only recently that
Connecticut's legislature even asked the state's Department of
Transportation to consider whether Uber should be covered.
Uber had argued that it was unclear how state transportation
laws could "apply to a technology company" such as itself and
which owns no cars and employs no drivers.
Uber spokesman Matthew Wing said the decision lets
Connecticut drivers and passengers keep receiving the "economic
and transportation benefits" that the company provides.
Lawyers for the taxi and limousine companies did not
immediately respond to requests for comment.
Thompson said the plaintiffs may file an amended lawsuit if
they wish.
The lawsuit is similar to many filed in the United States
against San Francisco-based Uber, which lets customers summon
vehicles through a smartphone application.
In their complaint, which also sought damages, the
Connecticut companies said Uber succeeds because it can "prey
parasitically on established taxicab and livery services" by
cutting corners and ignoring laws meant to protect passengers.
Lyft Inc, another ride-sharing service, was originally also
a defendant, but was dismissed from the case in February.
The case is Greenwich Taxi Inc et al v. Uber Technologies
Inc et al, U.S. District Court, District of Connecticut, No.
14-00733.
(Additional reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by
David Gregorio and Leslie Adler)