UPDATE 3-Air bag maker Takata to file for bankruptcy this month -sources
* Tokyo bourse suspends trading in Takata shares (Adds share suspension in Tokyo)
March 27 Driverless vehicles operated by Uber Technologies Inc were back on the road in San Francisco on Monday after one of its self-driving cars crashed in Arizona, the ride-hailing company said.
Uber's autonomous vehicles in Arizona and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, remained grounded but were expected to be operating again soon, according to a spokeswoman for the company, who refused to be identified.
"We are resuming our development operations in San Francisco this morning," she said in an email.
Uber's San Francisco program is currently in development mode. It has two cars registered with the California Department of Motor Vehicles, but is not transporting passengers.
The spokeswoman said because of this, the company felt confident in putting the cars back on the road while it investigates the collision in Arizona.
On Friday, Uber suspended its pilot program in the three states. A human-driven vehicle "failed to yield" to an Uber vehicle while making a turn in Tempe, Arizona, said Josie Montenegro, a spokeswoman for the city's police department.
"The vehicles collided, causing the autonomous vehicle to roll onto its side," Montenegro said in an email. "There were no serious injuries."
Two "safety" drivers were in the front seats of the Uber car, which was in self-driving mode at the time of the crash, Uber said on Friday, a standard requirement for its self-driving vehicles. The back seat was unoccupied.
Photos and a video posted on Twitter by Fresco News showed a Volvo SUV flipped on its side after an apparent collision involving two other, slightly damaged cars. Uber said the images appeared to be from the Tempe crash scene. (Reporting by Gina Cherelus; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Dan Grebler)
* Tokyo bourse suspends trading in Takata shares (Adds share suspension in Tokyo)
June 15 The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating some of the ways Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp , one of the largest consulting firms in the world, charges the government for services and accounts for costs, the company said in a filing on Thursday that sent its shares down 12 percent after the bell.
June 15 DuPont and Dow Chemical Co have won U.S. antitrust approval to merge on condition that the companies sell certain crop protection products and other assets, according to a court filing on Thursday.