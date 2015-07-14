(Adds background)
By Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO, July 14 Ride service Uber has
reached a tentative settlement in a lawsuit brought by the
family of a 6-year-old girl who died in a San Francisco car
accident, according to court filings.
The girl, Sofia Liu, died after she, her younger brother and
their mother were hit by a car in a San Francisco cross-walk on
New Year's Eve in 2013. At the time of the crash, the driver was
logged on to the Uber X smartphone app and was available to
provide rides, the lawsuit said.
Liu's family asked the court to keep terms of the settlement
with Uber confidential, court filings show, citing the privacy
of her brother.
Representatives for Uber and an attorney for the family
could not immediately be reached for comment on Tuesday.
Uber is one of the best known sharing-economy companies. Its
business has expanded to 57 countries and its estimated value
has exploded to more than $40 billion.
But it has generated controversy or outright opposition
around the world. The company is involved in several legal
proceedings to determine whether its drivers are independent
contractors or employees entitled to benefits.
That debate spilled into U.S. presidential politics this
week, with Democratic presidential contender Hillary Clinton
saying on-demand companies raise "hard questions" about
workplace protections and what a good job will look like in the
future.
On Tuesday, a top Clinton aide said she had no problem with
Uber, but rather questions about what such business models mean
for workers.
The wrongful-death lawsuit filed by Liu's family last year
did not specify an amount of damages sought.
The case in San Francisco Superior Court is Ang Liang Liu et
al. vs. Uber Technologies et al., 14-536979.
(Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Christian Plumb and
Cynthia Osterman)