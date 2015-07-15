(Adds comment from an attorney for the family)
By Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO, July 15 Ride service Uber has
reached a tentative settlement in a lawsuit brought by the
family of a 6-year-old girl who died in a San Francisco car
accident, according to court filings.
The girl, Sofia Liu, died after she, her younger brother and
their mother were hit by a car in a San Francisco cross-walk on
New Year's Eve in 2013. At the time of the crash, the driver was
logged on to the Uber X smartphone app and was available to
provide rides, the lawsuit said.
Liu's family asked the court to keep terms of the settlement
with Uber confidential, court filings showed, citing the privacy
of her brother.
"The settlement is confidential and the family will only say
that while nothing will ever bring Sofia back, they are grateful
to the American Judicial System for providing them a way to
resolve the legal issues raised by Sofia's death," Christopher
Dolan, attorney for the Liu family, said in a statement.
Uber said in a statement, "The Lius suffered a terrible
tragedy and our hearts go out to them. While we cannot ease
their pain, we do hope that this settlement helps the family
move forward."
Uber is a well known sharing-economy company operating in 57
countries with an estimated value of more than $40 billion.
It has generated controversy and in some places opposition.
Uber is involved in several legal proceedings to determine if
its drivers are independent contractors or employees entitled to
benefits.
That debate spilled into U.S. presidential politics this
week, with Democratic presidential contender Hillary Clinton
saying on-demand companies raise "hard questions" about
workplace protection and what a good job will look like in the
future.
On Tuesday, a Clinton aide said she had no problem with
Uber, but rather questions about what such business models mean
for workers.
The case in San Francisco Superior Court is Ang Liang Liu et
al. vs. Uber Technologies et al., 14-536979.
