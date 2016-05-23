(Repeating for additional clients with no changes to text)
By Daniel Wiessner and Dan Levine
May 23 The International Association of
Machinists and Aerospace Workers trumpeted an agreement reached
earlier this month to represent New York Uber drivers, saying it
"gives organized labor an opportunity to shape the new economy
in a way that supports and values workers and their families."
But not everyone in the U.S. labor movement is cheering.
The deal falls short of actual union representation, and it
has revealed sharp divisions among labor advocates about how to
address a central reality of the so-called gig economy: The
classification of workers as independent contractors rather than
employees.
Under the terms of its agreement with Uber Technologies Inc
, the Machinists will form an "Independent Drivers
Guild" that will be able to intervene with the company on behalf
of wrongly terminated drivers and negotiate for benefits, such
as disability insurance and roadside assistance.
The Machinists also agreed to refrain for five years from
organizing strikes or unionizing drivers and said they would not
push regulators to change the status of drivers from contractors
to employees.
Bhairavi Desai, executive director of the New York Taxi
Workers Alliance, decried the deal as a "historic betrayal" of
drivers because it gives up their most important tools to
achieve economic power.
She said her organization had been in talks with the
Machinists about collaborating on a driver unionization campaign
before the agreement with Uber. The Machinists had successfully
organized car service drivers in the past, and Desai said her
group believed a similar path would work with Uber drivers.
Jim Conigliaro Jr, general counsel for Machinists Union
District 15, said the agreement can help Uber drivers earn more
money and work under better conditions in the short term. Longer
term, if the National Labor Relations Board were to rule that
drivers should be classified as employees, then a unionization
drive would be possible.
"To us this deal is the best of both worlds," Conigliaro
said.
THE CHANGING NATURE OF LABOR
Rideshare companies say contracting, rather than employing,
workers keeps costs down and provides the flexibility drivers
say they want.
But contract workers are not entitled to the same legal
protections employees enjoy, including minimum wage guarantees
and overtime pay.
Organized labor has struggled with how to react with the new
realities of the rapidly growing part of the economy dominated
by gig, or temporary and contract, workers. Some union officials
have argued it's crucial to engage in new ways with the changing
nature of labor, while others have doubled down on traditional
organizing.
"We desperately need risk-taking innovation in search of the
next model," said Service Employees International Union (SEIU)
vice president David Rolf.
Traditional collective bargaining does not work with
on-demand tech companies, but new models, such as the Uber deal,
can introduce worker organizing, he said.
Last month, the SEIU drew flack from another union, Unite
Here, for negotiating with internet-based home rental company
Airbnb Inc to encourage its hosts to hire union-approved house
cleaners who would make at least $15 an hour.
The deal was abandoned after Unite Here, which represents
hotel workers, attacked the arrangement as "cheap cover" for
Airbnb.
"We are appalled by reports that SEIU is partnering with
Airbnb," Unite Here spokeswoman Annemarie Strassel said at the
time. She accused the rental service of "driving up housing
costs and killing good hotel jobs in urban markets across North
America."
Seth Harris, a Washington D.C. lawyer who was deputy U.S.
labor secretary from 2009 to 2013, said both unions and
companies like Uber are formulating strategies for the new labor
market in the face of outmoded labor and antitrust laws that
restrict their options.
"Both sides are hemmed in, so they have found a way to
navigate the narrow path those laws have carved for them,"
Harris said.
The Machinists are not the only union to engage with Uber
drivers. Earlier this year, the International Brotherhood of
Electrical Workers launched a campaign to represent 600 of the
company's drivers at New York City's LaGuardia Airport. The
union, which like the Machinists is affiliated with the AFL-CIO,
backed off after the Machinists launched their drive.
Last month, Uber agreed to settle a lawsuit brought by
California and Massachusetts drivers for up to $100 million.
Drivers would remain independent contractors under the deal, but
Uber said it would help establish an association for them to
communicate with the company.
The next day the Teamsters, in conjunction with worker
rights group Silicon Valley Rising, announced it would launch a
driver association in California. Kara Deniz, a spokeswoman for
the International Teamsters, said it is difficult to predict
what kind of organization will ultimately be formed.
"As a union whatever we do will be based on discussions with
the drivers and their wishes," Deniz said.
The Machinists' deal could make it difficult for other labor
groups to take a harder line with Uber, unless drivers are
united and clear in their demands, said Catherine Fisk, a labor
law professor at the University of California Irvine.
"In the end what any worker organization can get is a
function of the solidarity of the workers," she said.
In Seattle, Uber and Lyft drivers worked with the Teamsters
to lobby officials for an ordinance allowing them to bargain
collectively. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce filed a lawsuit to
block it, which is pending.
Fasil Teka, an Uber driver who helped found the App Based
Driver Association in Seattle, said collective bargaining - and
the ability to strike - was his main reason for organizing.
Otherwise, he said, "there would be no point in having a
union."
The one thing all sides agree on is that the struggle over
how to organize labor in the new economy is just beginning, and
for some observers, that's not a terrible thing.
"Unions are in a state of crisis and are desperately trying
to figure out a model to stay relevant," said Phil Wilson,
president of the Labor Relations Institute Inc, which casts
itself as "the preeminent firm in countering union organizing
campaigns."
(Reporting by Dan Wiessner in Albany, New York and Dan Levine
in San Francisco; Additional reporting by Heather Somerville in
San Francisco; Editing by Sue Horton and Lisa Girion)