(Adds comment from Uber, attorney for drivers)
By Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 1 Uber drivers are entitled
to class action status in litigation over whether they are
independent contractors or employees, a key development in a
case threatening Uber's business model and that of other hot
startups dependent on similar service workers.
Three drivers sued Uber in a federal court in San Francisco,
contending they are employees and entitled to reimbursement for
expenses, including gas and vehicle maintenance. The drivers
currently pay those costs themselves.
The results of Uber's legal battle could reshape the sharing
economy, which is built around Internet companies that serve as
marketplaces matching people who provide a service with others
looking to pay for it.
In the ruling on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Edward Chen in
San Francisco said California drivers could sue as a group on
the question of whether they are employees or contractors, and
over their demand for payment of tips that were not passed on to
them. Drivers' attorneys must submit more evidence to sue as a
group for reimbursement of other expenses.
Chen also said Uber drivers who have worked for the service
since May 2014 must specifically opt out of an arbitration
agreement in order to sue the company.
Class action status generally gives plaintiffs more leverage
to negotiate a settlement. In a statement, Uber said it will
appeal, but that the arbitration portion of Chen's ruling means
a "tiny fraction" of a potential 160,000 California drivers are
eligible to be class members. Additionally, one of the three
drivers who sued is no longer eligible to represent the class,
Uber said.
Shannon Liss-Riordan, a lawyer who represents drivers in the
case, said Uber's characterization of the size of the class is
"not correct," and that "many thousands" will be part of the
lawsuit.
"This decision is a major victory for Uber drivers,"
Liss-Riordan said.
Uber had argued that the drivers should not be allowed to
sue as a group because they have little in common and relate to
the company in different ways.
However, Chen wrote that there is an "inherent tension" in
Uber's argument.
"On one hand, Uber argues that it has properly classified
every single driver as an independent contractor," Chen wrote.
On the other, Chen wrote, Uber argues that individual
drivers are so unique that the court, "unlike, apparently, Uber
itself," cannot make its own determination.
Uber and other companies, including Lyft and Handy, say the
contractor model allows for flexibility that many see as
important to their success.
An ultimate finding that drivers are employees could raise
Uber's costs beyond the lawsuit's scope and force it to pay
Social Security, workers' compensation, and unemployment
insurance.
In June, a California labor commissioner ruled that an Uber
driver was an employee, not a contractor. Uber has appealed that
decision.
The debate has spilled into U.S. presidential politics, with
Democratic presidential contender Hillary Clinton in July saying
on-demand companies raise "hard questions" about workplace
protection and what a good job will look like in the future.
In arguing against class action status, Uber had submitted
sworn statements from hundreds of drivers supporting the
company. However, Chen rejected this evidence because the
statements could have been the product of biased questions.
There is simply "no basis," Chen wrote, to support Uber's
claim "that some innumerable legion of drivers prefer to remain
independent contractors rather than become employees."
The case is Douglas O'Connor et al v. Uber Technologies Inc,
U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, No.
13-3826.
(Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Tom Brown)