BRIEF-Resolute Forest Products reports Q4 loss per share $0.50
* Resolute reports preliminary fourth quarter and 2016 results
SAN FRANCISCO May 16 A lead plaintiff in a driver class action against Uber said he does not support a proposed settlement in which thousands of drivers would receive up to $100 million, but remain independent contractors instead of employees.
According to a court filing on Monday, driver Douglas O'Connor said the deal "is not in my interest or in the interest of any Uber driver." (Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Resolute reports preliminary fourth quarter and 2016 results
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Janssen Human Microbiome Institute announces multiple collaborations to accelerate translation of microbiome science into health solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: